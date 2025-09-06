5 things you need to know about Bills vs. Ravens in Week 1
The Baltimore Ravens have won back-to-back AFC North titles. The Buffalo Bills have captured the AFC East five straight years.
John Harbaugh’s club has been a playoff participant six of the past seven seasons. Sean McDermott’s squad owns the second-longest postseason streak in the league at six in a row.
It’s a clash of AFC mega-powers on Sunday night at Orchard Park.
History
The Cleveland Browns/turned Baltimore Ravens first took the field in 1996, so there’s not what you would call a storied history between the franchises. In terms of head coaches Harbaugh and McDermott, there have been six meetings between the clubs. Including the postseason, the teams have split those half-dozen encounters, with the Bills prevailing in both playoff clashes.
In 2024, the Ravens handed the Bills their first loss of the season, rolling to a 35-10 Sunday night win at Baltimore in Week 4. In the AFC Divisional Playoffs at Orchard Park, McDermott’s club held on for 27-25 victory.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Ravens: In their last six encounters with McDermott’s squad, including divisional playoff clashes in 2020 and ’24, Baltimore has had its way with Buffalo’s run defense. It corresponds with quarterback Lamar Jackson arrival in 2018 and has increased with the arrival of Derrick Henry this past season. In the teams' last half-dozen meetings, the Ravens have averaged an imposing 165.7 yards per game on the ground.
Bills: It’s still hard to fathom that a team could be so effective in terms of ball security and yet not capture the big prize. In 2024, the Bills played a total of 20 games (including playoffs) and turned over the pigskin only eight times (all by Allen). All told, McDermott’s club led the NFL in turnover differential during the regular season (plus-24). Buffalo did not turn over the ball in either contest vs. the Ravens in 2024.
Keep an Eye On…
Ravens: Ageless linebacker Kyle Van Noy has emerged as a pass-rushing force in his two seasons with Harbaugh’s club. The two-time Super Bowl champion, with the Patriots, totaled a career-high nine sacks with the Ravens in 2023, then topped that mark this past season with 12.5 quarterback traps—earning his first Pro Bowl invitation in the process. The Bills allowed the fewest sacks in the league (14) in 2024.
Bills: Running back James Cook was one of three players in the league in 2024, along with Henry, who tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He’s coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, and over that span he’s amassed a combined 2,834 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns in 33 regular-season contests. In this past season’s playoff clash, Cook had 67 of Buffalo’s 147 yards on the ground.
