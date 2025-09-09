Two Bills' rookies responsible for game-changing impact vs. Ravens
Entering Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills were looking for a few rookies to step up and contribute in their first professional game.
Along with high-profile selections, second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker, a few others were set to take on significant roles in their team’s season opener.
Sixth-round cornerback Dorian Strong and fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes each stepped up with notable efforts against Baltimore, helping guide Buffalo to a most improbable victory. Strong played 100% of the team’s defense snaps and performed well, while Hawes recorded one of the most important receptions of the contest.
Strong was called for a holding penalty that came on a questionable call that negated a sack and provided Baltimore a first down inside the red zone early during Sunday’s matchup. But beyond that, his performance was spotless.
Next Gen Stats recorded zero receptions allowed by Strong throughout the win. Strong’s performance bodes well for the future, particularly in the short term, as Tre’Davious White and first-round CB Maxwell Hairston — the two players expected to compete for a starting job this season — remain out with injuries.
Hawes’ lone reception in the game helped set up the Bills’ final touchdown late in the fourth quarter, helping trim their deficit to 40-38 with inside two minutes to play in the game. The juggling catch went for 29 yards, down to the Baltimore one-yard line from where quarterback Josh Allen plowed through the defense for his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Hawes is now serving as the team’s blocking tight end, after offensive lineman Alec Anderson fulfilled that role a season ago. The goal in adding him through this year’s draft was that he would be able to step in and provide more of a receiving threat than Anderson was able to offer at the position. So far, so good.
While Buffalo’s two prized first-year defensive linemen failed to make their presence felt, Strong and Hawes picked up the slack for Buffalo’s rookies in the win over the Ravens.
A good start for the 2025 draft class.
