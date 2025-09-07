3 Bills rookies presented with considerable opportunity Week 1 vs. Ravens
Three Buffalo Bills rookies have considerable opportunities in front of them entering Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
On Saturday, Buffalo announced it was elevating kicker Matt Prater and offensive lineman Kendrick Green from the practice squad, which leaves the Bills with just four defensive tackles for this week’s contest. After DeWayne Carter was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, the remaining DTs on Buffalo’s roster were Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, 2025 second-round pick T.J. Sanders and 2025 fourth-round selection Deone Walker. And that’s how things sit with a critical game against an AFC contender coming up.
That means the two first-year pros — Sanders and Walker — will be called upon as key members of the team’s rotation in the defensive trenches. In their first NFL game, the rookie duo will be tasked with slowing one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks in the Baltimore Ravens, who come equipped with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. Baltimore’s No. 1 running back averaged an astounding 113 yards per game a season ago, with Jackson averaging 53.8 yards per game.
The Ravens are without one significant piece of their running game, fullback Patrick Ricard, who often helps lead the way for Henry. Still, this unit should remain a difficult one to contend with this Sunday against the Bills.
Along with the opportunity presented to Sanders and Walker, the same will likely be placed in front of first-year cornerback Dorian Strong, who is expected to replace an injured Tre’Davious White in the starting lineup. Strong was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft and performed impressively throughout training camp and preseason.
With first-round pick Max Hairston on injured reserve to begin the season and White doubtful to play with a groin injury, Strong will be thrown into the fire against a top-tier passing offense, led by Jackson. Baltimore will be without its top tight end, Isaiah Likely. But with the two-time MVP at the helm, this group shouldn't skip a beat.
Put up or shut up time for the Bills’ rookies against the Ravens.
