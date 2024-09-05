Bills' backup QB upgraded on injury report, rookie DE lone non-participant
The Buffalo Bills were near full strength at Thursday's practice with rookie defensive end Javon Solomon being the team's only non-participant.
Of the five players on the Bills' injury report, four were full participants with the focus squarely on preparing for the September 8 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The FP status was an upgrade for second-string quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was limited on Wednesday.
Trubisky is battling back from an MCL sprain suffered during preseason game action. As the 30-year-old signal caller progresses, head coach Sean McDermott said the staff will "take it one day at a time with Mitch" prior to the week's first injury report being released.
Should Trubisky be unavailable for Sunday's game, the Bills can elevate veteran Mike White from the Practice Squad.
Rookie safety Cole Bishop, tight end Quintin Morris and veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel all fully participated for the second day in a row and appear on track to play in the opener at Highmark Stadium.
The visiting Cardinals listed three players on Thursday's official injury report. Safety Joey Blount and wide receiver Xavier Weaver did not participate. The former is a new addition. Meanwhile, tight end Tip Reiman was limited for a second day.
The Bills will host the Cardinal on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.
Official Injury Report (Week 1)
BILLS
Thursday
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - FP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) - DNP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - FP
Wednesday
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - FP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) - DNP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - LP
CARDINALS
Thursday
S Joey Blount (back) — DNP
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) — DNP
TE Tip Reiman (ankle) — LP
Wednesday
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) — DNP
TE Tip Reiman (ankle) — LP
