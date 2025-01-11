Josh Allen with a disappointing ranking in the NFL's list of top 2024 starting QBs
Throughout the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's stats and success has him in battle with the other top quarterbacks in the NFL to be recognized the best signal caller.
On Friday, NFL.com's Nick Shook released his list of the top primary quarterbacks on each of the 32 NFL teams. Allen ranked second on the list, with the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson finishing first. The two have battled for the MVP award for most of the year. Shook explained that Allen certainly made a compelling argument to be number one, but that Lamar outshined Allen.
"Perhaps no quarterback has meant more to his team's success than Allen, the unicorn signal-caller who is as much of a threat on the ground as he is through the air. He's an incredibly effective runner, routinely extending plays long enough to create highlights, and is the reason the Bills were able to weather losses on the offensive side of the ball and still finish with a 13-4 record and the second seed in the AFC. He's pushed Buffalo to success in every imaginable fashion, even catching a lateral at the end of a pass he threw and scoring a touchdown. It'll be a tight race for MVP, and while Allen's not my no. 1 choice, he's certainly made a compelling case to be the league's."- NFL.com's Nick Shook
While this season has not been the best statistically for Allen, his ability to spread the ball around the offense and limit turnovers has proven that stats aren't everything when discussing who is the NFL's MVP. The most important stat that separated Allen from other seasons is throwing a career-low six interceptions, which is the second time in his career he threw less than 10 interceptions in a season.
Allen has been a touchdown machine for the Bills this year, scoring 41 total touchdowns. He has scored more than 40 touchdowns in five straight seasons. Allen and Jalen Hurts are the only quarterbacks in the league this season to score 10 or more rushing touchdowns in 2024.
The dual-threat quarterback has led the Bills to a 13-4 season, the third time in Allen's career that Buffalo has won at least 13 games. Entering the postseason, the Bills are the number two seed and favored by 9.5 points over the visiting Denver Broncos in an AFC wild-card matchup.
Allen has made clear that a Superbowl win is his goal, not individual accolades.
