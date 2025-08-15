NFL Films expert weighs in on Tyrell Shavers and Bills' WR battle
Throughout the NFL season, one can find NFL Films Senior Producer Greg Cosell during weekly appearance on One Bills Live, discussing the latest hot topics surrounding the Buffalo Bills and adding his film-based inisght.
His most-recent appearance focused on the Bills' position battle at wide receiver with multiple candidates vying for the fifth and sixth spots. Tyrell Shavers is the hot name lately following his performance during the August 9 preseason opener.
"Obviously he has size and he has stride length, which certainly becomes a factor when he has free access, which he had on that 58-yard reception that you mentioned, and he actually ran a good route. That was a deep post, but I'm you'll recall he used his vertical release to stem outside and he got the curner turned," said Cosell.
Tasker brought up Laviska Shenault's name and Cosell had some thoughts on him as well.
RELATED: Bills eliminate returnee from training camp WR competition
"I did him two years coming out of Colorado, and I realy liked his tape. He's big, he's physical, he's got some juice to him. I mean, we're not talking about a guy that doesn't have traits."
Cosell continued about Shenault, "If they see him as a return guy and if he's really good as a gunner in coverage, then he has a chance to make it, you know as a core special teams player."
Cosell then flipped the script on Brown, asking if this decision comes down to Shenault and Shavers. Brown replied, "If they only keep six receivers, yes."
