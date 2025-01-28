AFC championship adds a chapter in the Keon Coleman-Xavier Worthy debate
It’s far too early to say who got the better receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. But the Kansas City Chiefs had to be more pleased with how their rookie wideout played in Sunday’s AFC championship game as opposed to the Buffalo Bills and their rook. Especially knowing what team traded them the pick to take the Texas Longhorn receiver.
Xavier Worthy had his fingerprints all over the Chiefs 32-29 win over the Bills. He finished with 101 yards from scrimmage, including 85 receiving yards, six catches and a touchdown. Some of that was boosted from a controversial catch over fellow rookie Cole Bishop. But regardless, Worthy’s impact was undeniable.
Keon Coleman, however, did not make as big of a splash in his AFC title game debut. The former Florida State and Michigan State standout finished with one reception for 12 yards.
Comparing the two numbers-wise in the regular season is fairly close. Yes, Worthy finished with nine total touchdowns and 742 yards from scrimmage. But what gets lost in Coleman’s 556 receiving yards from this season is that he did that by averaging 19.2 yards per catch (fourth best in the NFL in 2024).
Those numbers, to me, show they are different players. Worthy may be more of a weapon who you just needs to get the ball in his hands and let him work with his 4.21 40-yard dash speed. Coleman has a massive 6-foot-4 frame to box defenders out as a downfield threat. But the difference in playoff performance may be why people are putting Worthy over Coleman.
Across his first two playoff games, Worthy has 11 catches for 130 receiving yards and a score. Over Coleman’s first three, he totaled three catches for 22 yards.
It doesn’t help that Worthy was open about the draft day trade after helping Kansas City make the Super Bowl here in his rookie campaign.
Who knows how this Coleman-Worthy debate will play out over time. Rest assured, though, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane will hear it from fans who have an opinion on what he should or should not have done during the 2024 NFL Draft.