3 Buffalo Bills who already played their last game with the franchise

Another season ends for the Buffalo Bills without a championship as they fell to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Bills will bring back the core of their roster. Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Christian Benford, Greg Rousseau, and Terrel Bernard all signed extensions before the season, which keeps them around for multiple years.

That's not true for every player, however. Here we look at three Bills who likely just played their final game with the franchise this weekend.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi tackles New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

During the loss to Denver, Larry Ogunjobi was flagged for a crucial offside penalty that wiped out a turnover and gave the Broncos three points. That proved crucial in the 33-30 contest, and it was just one of many reasons Ogunjobi won't return in 2026.

Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, Ogunjobi missed six games due to a PED suspension. He then had just 19 tackles on the season. Buffalo would be wise to let him walk and look for a more impactful addition elsewhere.

Curtis Samuel, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With injuries leaving Buffalo thin at receiver, they hoped Curtis Samuel could deliver for them in the Divisional Round. That wasn't the case as he had just two yards on one catch.

Samuel spent much of the season injured, recording just seven receptions for 81 yards. He's still under contract in 2026 with a cap hit of $9.5 million. As a post-June 1 cut, the Bills could save nearly $7.8 million of that, making Samuel a likely cap casualty.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Bosa was supposed to be the secret weapon for Buffalo in the playoffs. They hoped that after playing him sparingly in the regular season, he would be fresh and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. That didn't happen as he had just three tackles and no sacks in two games.

Bosa picked up just five sacks all year, failing to make a consistent impact. His price tag in free agency isn't going to increase much, but the Bills could find more production with another defensive end.

