4 Buffalo Bills Entering Training Camp With Soaring Stock

Expectations are high for the Buffalo Bills in 2026 after an offseason full of changes. Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and seven consecutive playoff appearances.

Joe Brady moves from offensive coordinator to head coach and while he's going to keep the offense intact, the Bills have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard who is bringing an entirely new scheme.

Throughout their offseason work, the Bills have focused on instilling their new philosophies and plenty of players are already thriving. Here we look at four such players who will enter training camp next month with their stock soaring.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It's hard to believe the hype surrounding Keon Coleman since we heard all the same things in 2025. Entering his second season in the league, Coleman looked primed for a breakout role and was doing all the right things during offseason work. He then had a great performance in Week 1 before disappearing for the rest of the year.

Arguably on his final chance with the team, Coleman has been standing out during offseason work. We should all be skeptical due to his history, but there's no denying that he's entering camp with his stock on the rise once again.

Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A fourth-round pick in 2025, Deone Walker was a pleasant surprise at defensive tackle. He quickly became a regular starter and had 39 tackles, one sack, and four pass deflections during his rookie season.

When Jim Leonhard was hired, Walker was seen as a perfect fit in his defense. Throughout the offseason, he's proven that to be an accurate assumption. Walker has been a standout in practice and is primed to be a disruptive force for the Bills. His next step will be showing he can ramp it up during training camp when the pads come on and it's hard to see him failing to impress once that happens.

Michael Hoecht, DE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A six-game suspension in 2025 meant Michael Hoecht had to wait to make his debut with the Bills. He proved to be an excellent addition by recording two sacks in two games, but a torn Achilles put him on the shelf after that.

Hoecht was expected to miss time early this season as he recovers, but that no longer seems to be the case. Hoecht looked surprisingly healthy during OTAs, then was one of the more impressive players during minicamp. His shocking progress gives fans hope that he can be a factor in 2026 as he enters training camp with his stock significantly higher than it was at this point in 2025.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills need someone to step up at inside linebacker and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr could be the perfect candidate. The fourth-round pick caught on quickly and has earned the praise of Jim Leonhard, who said Elarms-Orr continues to make all the right moves.

Bills On SI's Alex Brasky says Elarms-Orr should have a big role during his rookie season, which is significant praise for a player taken in the middle rounds. That excitement should only grow during camp when the pads come on, since Elarms-Orr was known for his hard-hitting ways during his tenure with TCU.