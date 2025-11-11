Analyst says it's time for Bills to get 'brutally honest' with Sean McDermott
Entering the season, the Buffalo Bills were one of the favorites to win it all in 2025. They fell one game shy of the Super Bowl last season, and expected to be in the mix once again this year.
Entering Week 11, there are questions about their chances following a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins. That defeat dropped the Bills to 6-3 on the season, which has them in second place in the AFC East.
The real concern, however, is their inconsistent play on offense. That was on display during the loss to Miami, with Buffalo struggling to find any consistency. That's led to pundit Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauf dissecting the Bills on Cowherd's podcast.
The duo discussed how the Bills look like an elite team when they play the Chiefs, but then look like a completely different team before and after their meeting with their biggest AFC rival. Because of this, Cowherd says it's time to get "brutally honest" about the head coach.
"I think we've just got to be brutally honest with Sean McDermott here. It's not just Kansas City. Buffalo should never look like that." - Cowherd on Bills
Middlekauf said their loss to the Dolphins was embarrasing, saying this was one of the worst showings in the McDermott-Allen era in Buffalo.
Is it win or bust for Sean McDermott with Buffalo Bills
McDermott is in his ninth season as Buffalo's head coach and has an impressive 92-48 record. The Bills have made the playoffs seven times under McDermott and are 7-7 in the postseason.
The problem is they've failed to get to the Super Bowl, which has led to a lot of criticism. It could also force the front office to consider a move, especially if they're unable to win the AFC East for a sixth consecutive time.
This isn't to say McDermott's seat is hot, but that temperature could rise if they continue to fall short of excpectations.
