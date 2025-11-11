Bills suffer massive fall in latest NFL power rankings from major outlet
Week 10 left the Buffalo Bills disappointed as they were blown out 30-13 by the Miami Dolphins.
Not only was the loss discouraging since Buffalo was heavily favored, but it puts them in a tough spot in the AFC East standings. The Bills are now 6-3, and looking up at the 8-2 New England Patriots, who already have a win over Buffalo as well.
Initially seen as one of the favorites to win the AFC, the Bills are now seen in a different light. That was evident by their drop from No. 2 to No. 8 in Connor Orr's Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Orr also believes the team should be more willing to explore changes for their struggling offense.
"On Monday, Sean McDermott made quick work out of stomping out the idea that Brian Daboll could come back and help with the Buffalo Bills. Juxtapose that with the Lions, which have one of the best and most efficient offenses in the NFL, changing out playcallers because it isn’t perfect. I’m not saying either approach is right, but I am pointing out the differences in how two contending teams are handling this." - Orr
Bills need to find consistency during second half of the season
The Bills have the talent to contend, and they've had moments where they look like an unstoppable force.
Unfortunately, we've also seen their offense get stuck in neutral, especially when James Cook and the ground game are held in check. Without a legit No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills struggle to stretch the field when the safeties aren't being forced to focus on the run.
That's left a lot of pressure on quarterback Josh Allen to play hero ball. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady also has a lot on his plate due to the personnel, but his recent struggles have led to cries for a reunion with Brian Daboll, who was recently fired by the New York Giants.
Whatever they do, the Bills must find a way to become more consistent in the second half of the season if they want to reach their potential.
