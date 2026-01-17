4 Bills' player prop bets banking on Josh Allen, James Cook vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are facing multiple obstacles against the well-rested Denver Broncos, including a short week since last Sunday's wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 seed Broncos will have multi-layered homefield advantage over the Bills for the January 17 divisional round matchup with the high altitude having a history of affecting visitors. The good news for Bills' backers is that quarterback Josh Allen played his college ball in Laramie, which is almost 2,000 feet higher than Mike High Stadium.

History suggests that Allen will have a good day in what is likely to be a tightly-contested affair. The reigning NFL MVP was able to notch his first playoff road win last week, upping his postseason record to 8-6 overall.

Here are four individual prop bets worth considering for Allen and the Bills' offense ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. All odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

240+ pass yards (+177)

Allen may have more opportunities to throw, especially if the Broncos are hell bent on stopping the run. He passed 35 times for 273 yards in last week's wild-card win over the Jaguars, who boasted the NFL's top-ranked run defense.

In last year's playoff win over the Broncos, Allen threw 26 passes for 272 yards. The Bills' QB1 has exceeded the 250-yard passing mark in seven of his last 10 games dating back to the November 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks

40+ receiving yards (+153)

One of the last men still standing in the Bills' receiving corps, Cooks has quickly become a legitimate deep threat. The 32-year-old's experience makes him a trustworthy option for Allen to target.

In the wild-card win, Cooks caught three of five targets for 58 yards, including a crucial 36-yard gain on the winning touchdown drive. The grizzled veteran, who has six career 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, was the Bills' leading receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, going for 101 yards on four receptions.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

James Cook

80+ rush yards (-102)

Although the Broncos ranked second defending the run during the regular season, the Bills' offensive line holds a noticeable size advantage over the Denver defensive front. That disparity should help create some creases for Cook, who went for 120 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries against the Broncos last January.

Looking to rebound after being limited to 46 yards on 15 carries by the Jaguars last Sunday, Cook has the potential to break a couple big ones. On his way to the NFL rushing title, he recorded nine 100-yard performances during the regular season and hit the 80-yard mark on 11 occasions.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid

Anytime touchdown (+300)

Kincaid provides good value at this price, considering he's caught a touchdown pass in 46 percent of games played this year. He made TD receptions in four of the season's first seven games before pulling his hamstring in Week 9.

Creating a mismatch against most defenses, Kincaid has become an explosive-play threat with great importance to the offense. He made at least one 20+ yard reception in 10 of 12 regular season games. His 15-yard fourth-quarter touchdown reception gave the Bills a 20-17 lead over the Jaguars last week.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

