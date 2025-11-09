3 Bills' player prop bets banking on continued mastery in Miami
The Buffalo Bills put their seven-game series win streak on the line against the Miami Dolphins on November 9.
Bills' quarterback Josh Allen owns a 14-2 lifetime record against the Dolphins. In those 16 games, Allen has passed for 43 touchdowns and more than 4,300 yards.
With Miami reeling, the Allen and the Bills should be able to continue their mastery over their division rival in Week 10.
Here are three individual player prop bets that bank on the Bills continuing to roll against the Dolphins. All totals were posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and odds are subject to change.
Josh Allen
3+ TD passes (+199)
Surprisingly, Allen has only passed for three touchdowns in a game once this season, and it happened against the Dolphins in Week 3. With Miami's weak secondary most likely without cornerback Rasul Douglas on Sunday, Allen should continue his career dominance against the AFC East rival. In Week 9, the Dolphins watched Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens pass for four scores.
Allen has recorded at least three TD passes in four of his six most-recent regular season appearances against the Dolphins. He's averaging only 1.9 touchdown passes per game thus far this season, but he's more than capable of posting a crooked number at a moment's notice.
Joey Bosa
1+ sack (+150)
Bosa has registered 1.0 sack in four of eight games thus far this season, so the plus-money gives this prop plenty of value in my eyes. There's also the idea that the Bills should have multiple opportunities to pin their ears back and put the heat on Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
As a team, the Bills are sacking opposing passers on 11.2 percent of attempts - second highest in the NFL. Bosa, who has looked everything like a five-time Pro Bowler this season, has solo sacks each of the past two weeks.
Dawson Knox
15+ receiving yards (+132)
Knox has been targeted only 14 times this season, but he's gained at least 15 yards receiving in six of the Bills' eight games this season. The veteran tight end won for us last week, pulling in a 30-yard reception on his lone target against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although he hasn't seen many looks as a pass-catcher this season, Knox has been on the field for 54 percent of offensive snaps and has a long-running rapport with Allen. No other player on the Bills' 53-man roster has caught more TD passes from Allen than Knox.
