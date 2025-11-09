Expert panel predicts more of same for Bills when visiting Dolphins in Week 10
There doesn't seem to be an upset brewing in South Florida this week, at least according to the experts.
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) visit the floundering Miami Dolphins (2-7) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 9, looking to continue their recent series dominance.
The Bills have won their last seven matchups against the Dolphins, including a 31-21 decision earlier this season in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium. With Josh Allen at quarterback, Buffalo is 14-2 against Miami, including a 2022 wildcard playoff win.
MORE: Bills vs. Dolphins picks round-up: Anyone predicting Miami to upset Buffalo?
Making their weekly selections for every NFL game, the Sports Illustrated prediction panel came to a unanimous conclusion when picking the Week 10 winner between the Bills and Dolphins. All seven experts project a victory for visiting Buffalo.
While the Bills currently stand as a 9.5-point road favorite over the Dolphins on the wagering line, the SI panel's picks are always straight up.
The Bills and the Dolphins are seemingly headed in opposite directions. After back-to-back disappointing losses, Buffalo has posted two wins in a row, including last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Bills clear two Pro Bowlers with four starters questionable to face Dolphins
"It just takes some time to sometimes get there. Now, we gotta continue to go because we're not where we need to be. This is a big divisional game down there, away. We've got to put a good week of preparation in," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott after the 28-21 victory in Week 9.
The Dolphins, who fired general manager Chris Grier after their Week 9 loss on Thursday Night Football, have surrendered at least 27 points in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, Buffalo has scored at least 28 points in all six of its wins thus far.
MMQB Week 10 Game Picks
(Bills at Dolphins)
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —