Bills admit defeat on recent top pick in recent 2026 NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2025 season as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. Entering Week 11, they're 6-3 which has them in second place in the AFC East.
It's safe to say this is a disappointment for them, especially given the fact that their three losses were against teams they were favored to beat.
One of the prevailing issues they've had during those games is a lack of playmakers outside of Josh Allen and James Cook. That's why it's no surprise to see Buffalo add a wide receiver in a recent mock draft from USA Today's Ayrton Ostly.
Of course, going for a wideout with the first pick would be an admission that 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman isn't working out. That said, let's see who they would bring in as his potential replacement in this mock.
No. 23: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
At No. 23 overall, Ostly targets Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Brazzell would give the Bills some much-needed help on the outside.
"Buffalo operates best on offense when the running game is clicking, but Miami exposed what can happen when it isn't. Brazzell's size (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) and elite burst could create mismatches for Josh Allen to break in case of emergency." - Ostly
Now in his second season with the Volunteers, after beginning his career with Tulane, Brazzell is in the midst of a breakout. He entered this weekend with 808 yards and eight touchdowns on 49 receptions.
As for Coleman, the team's first pick in 2024 was turning heads throughout camp following an up-and-down rookie campaign. Through nine games, he has 32 receptions for 330 yards with three touchdowns. He's made some impressive plays, including his touchdown grab in Week 10, but overall, the Florida State product hasn't lived up to expectations thus far.
