Bills vs. Bengals, NFL Week 14: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills look for their second win in a row against an AFC North opponent as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

Buffalo improved to 8-4 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and they now host the Bengals on Sunday. While just 4-8 this season, the Bengals are still a dangerous team, especially with Joe Burrow under center once again.

Cincinnati has won the past two regular-season meetings between these teams, adding a little more drama as the Bills continue to fight for playoff positioning. With the stage set, let's check out all the information needed to catch the action.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shake hands. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, by nearly a touchdown. Here is the start time and odds for the AFC showdown in Week 14.

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -6.0 | O/U: 53.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Bengals Online

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook breaks away after catching a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount+ as a streaming option.

