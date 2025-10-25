Bills could solve WR problem with surprising trade option just revealed by insider
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, with teams able to make moves until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 4. One team that could be active is the Buffalo Bills, who have needs at wide receiver and safety.
Buffalo isn't likely to add Chris Olave, who has been discussed as a potential trade piece, but the New Orleans Saints have no interest in moving him. There are still options for Buffalo, including a 2024 first-round pick whose team is surprisingly listening to offers.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Jacksonville Jaguars are fielding calls on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. She does add that a move is unlikely, but if they're listening to offers, there's always a chance.
Brian Thomas Jr. exploded as a rookie
In his 2024 rookie season, the 23rd overall pick out of LSU recorded 87 receptions for 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns. He emerged as a star, but hasn't been on the same trajectory this year.
Thomas has just 27 catches for 365 yards with one touchdown. He's also being pushed for the WR1 role by rookie Travis Hunter, who recorded his first 100-yard outing in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps the Jaguars, who have a new coaching staff this season, aren't as high on Thomas as the former staff.
In Buffalo, he would give them a huge boost, especially given the lack of development from Keon Coleman, who has cooled off following a big opening weekend.
One significant holdup for Bills in a potential Thomas trade
The major holdup for Buffalo would be the Jaguars' desire for a defensive player. The Bills aren't loaded with depth on that side, especially given injuries. If the Jaguars are only willing to move Thomas due to their desire to add an impact defender, Buffalo won't be in the mix.
If they're looking for draft picks, then general manager Brandon Beane should be on the phone. It's not every day a 1,200-yard receiver that just turned 23 comes available.
