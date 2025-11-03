Bills' Dalton Kincaid gets tiny amount of regular-season 'revenge' in win over Chiefs
Josh Allen played like an MVP. James Cook earned his contract. Cole Bishop made a couple of positive plays. And two of Brandon Beane's offseason acquisitions - Joey Bosa and Maxwell Hairston - paid huge dividends.
But at the forefront of the Buffalo Bills' 28-21 statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Highmark Stadium was Dalton Kincaid and his "revenge." No, his performance and Buffalo's Week 9 regular-season victory doesn't completely atone for last season's drop that aided the loss in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, but it sure helps.
The tight end who had the diving drop of an Allen fourth-down prayer last January was a key figure in Buffalo building a 15-point lead and then holding off Patrick Mahomes for yet another regular-season win over their playoff nemesis.
Kincaid led the Bills with six catches for 101 yards and a 23-yard touchdown grab that put the Bills ahead 7-0.
Bosa was signed as a free agent with the precise intent of getting Mahomes on the ground, and he did just that with a fourth-quarter sack and heavy pressure on two late desperation heaves. Hairston was drafted in the first round with the idea of his speed and athleticism tracking Chiefs' speedy receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The rookie ended Kansas City's second-to-last drive with a leaping interception of Mahomes.
Dalton Kincaid Again Proved He's One of Josh Allen's Go-To Targets vs. Chiefs
While those new additions helped, so did Buffalo's belief in sticking with Kincaid. While he was open and honest about the drop and how it affected him, there were some in Bills Mafia who were ready to send him packing.
The Bills kept Kincaid. And on Sunday, Kincaid kept helping the Bills bully the Chiefs in the regular season.
