Bills dealt potential killing blow to division hopes with Week 10 loss to Dolphins
The streak of five straight AFC East titles for the Buffalo Bills may be coming to an end as they fell to 6-3, losing 30-13 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. To make matters worse, the division leaders pulled off another win.
While Josh Allen and the Bills' offense struggled out of the gate and an injury-riddled defense gave up big plays at will to a stagnant Miami offense, the New England Patriots took care of business elsewhere in Florida.
The Patriots rode a gutsy performance from second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a coming-out party for second-round rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to 8-2.
Maye threw for 270 yards and two scores, Henderson broke off two touchdown runs of 55+ yards, and the Patriots averaged 1.8 more yards per play than the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.
The Patriots triumphed in the first meeting between these two teams back in Week 5, 23-20, and even if Buffalo were to win the rematch in Week 15 and have the same record at season's end, the Bills' loss to Miami gives the Patriots and their 2-0 division record the advantage over Buffalo's 2-2 mark.
The AFC East race is going to come down to the wire, but the Week 10 results could prove to be critical in deciding the winner.
