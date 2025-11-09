Bills Central

Bills dealt potential killing blow to division hopes with Week 10 loss to Dolphins

Losing to the Miami Dolphins gives the Buffalo Bills two losses in the AFC East, which is terrible for future tiebreakers.

Owen Klein

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (33) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1).
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (33) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The streak of five straight AFC East titles for the Buffalo Bills may be coming to an end as they fell to 6-3, losing 30-13 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. To make matters worse, the division leaders pulled off another win.

While Josh Allen and the Bills' offense struggled out of the gate and an injury-riddled defense gave up big plays at will to a stagnant Miami offense, the New England Patriots took care of business elsewhere in Florida.

The Patriots rode a gutsy performance from second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a coming-out party for second-round rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to 8-2.

Tre'Davious White
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a touchdown past Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Maye threw for 270 yards and two scores, Henderson broke off two touchdown runs of 55+ yards, and the Patriots averaged 1.8 more yards per play than the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

The Patriots triumphed in the first meeting between these two teams back in Week 5, 23-20, and even if Buffalo were to win the rematch in Week 15 and have the same record at season's end, the Bills' loss to Miami gives the Patriots and their 2-0 division record the advantage over Buffalo's 2-2 mark.

The AFC East race is going to come down to the wire, but the Week 10 results could prove to be critical in deciding the winner.

Jordan Poyer
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a touchdown against Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21). / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.