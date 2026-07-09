Four Bold Predictions for the Buffalo Bills Ahead of Training Camp

Once again, the Buffalo Bills will meet at St. John Fisher University for their annual training camp. As Bills On SI's Alex Brasky wrote, there won't be as many open practices this year, which will give fans less access to the team than they're used to.

Even with that being the case, there will be plenty to keep an eye on as the Bills prepare for their first season under new head coach Joe Brady. As we eagerly await the start of the 2026 season, let's look ahead with these four bold predictions that could come to fruition during training camp.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr will win starting ILB job

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr turned heads as soon as he hit the practice field during rookie minicamp. He continued to impress during mandatory minicamp and will arrive in Rochester with plenty of momentum.

Our first bold prediction is that Elarms-Orr, who was praised by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for always being in the right place during practices, ends up stealing one of the starting inside linebacker spots. Dorian Williams will enter camp as the projected starter next to Terrel Bernard,as a breakout star, and threatens for one of the starting spots on the bills defensive line. Hi. but Elarms-Orr offers more playmaking ability, which will allow him to make the leap.

Joshua Palmer doesn't make 53-man roster

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer eyes in a pass during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Easily the most criticized move for Buffalo last year was signing wide receiver Joshua Palmer to a three-year deal worth $30 million. Palmer didn't do much to justify that deal, finishing with 22 receptions for 303 yards in 12 games.

He spent the offseason dealing with an injury, which has done nothing to help improve his stock. Absent a breakout performance, Palmer could find himself behind DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Skyler Bell this season. That's why this bold prediction has him failing to make the roster this year. It will be a hit to the salary cap, but it's best to admit the mistake and move on.

DeWayne Carter emerges as defensive standout

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third round pick in 2024, DeWayne Carter was hoping he could carve out a bigger role for himself during his sophomore season. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as he suffered a torn Achilles during training camp.

He's ready to return this year, and showed up to the Bills off-season workouts with noticeable added muscle. That extra strength could help him become a factor in Jim Leonhard's defense. This prediction is that he emerges as a breakout star and threatens for one of the starting spots on the Bills' defensive line.

Michael Hoecht ready for major role by Week 1

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michael Hoecht didn't get much time with the Bills during his first season with the franchise, but he made an impact. In just two games, Hoecht had five tackles and two sacks, but suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9 which ended his season prematurely.

Due to the timing of his injury, there was concern that Hoecht could start the season on the PUP. His appearance and performance during minicamp suggests that won't be the case. This bold prediction is that he not only escapes the PUP, but begins the season as the primary reserve EDGE rusher behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.