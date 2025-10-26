Bills Central

Bills welcome back starting linebacker and important pass-catcher vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Bills named six inactives for their Week 8 road game against the Carolina Panthers, but tight end Dalton Kincaid is not one of them

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8)
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will be only slightly shorthanded when facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Of the three starters deemed questionable to play on the final injury report, two of them are active for the October 26 matinee. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and tight end Dalton Kincaid are in uniform as the Bills try to end their two-game slide.

In his second year as a team captain, Bernard, who tweaked his ankle last time out against Atlanta, gives the Bills another weapon to deploy against the Panthers' formidable rushing attack.

Kincaid, who missed the Week 6 loss due to an oblique, was Buffalo's leading receiver through the first five games. The 2023 first-round draft pick has caught 20 of 24 tarets for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Dalton Kincaid
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Milano, who is dealing with a pectoral injury, apparently needs an extra week on the sideline. He has been out since midway through the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were ruled out on Friday, join Milano on the list of gameday inactives. Rookies Landon Jackson and Chase Lundt are healthy scratches along with return specialist Brandon Codrington.

While Jones is unavailable and Jackson is down, the Bills have the services of two defensive line additions for the first time this season. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and edge rusher Michael Hoecht, who are both coming off suspensions, make their Buffalo debut in Charlotte.

The Bills and the Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Bills' Inactives (Week 8)

RS Brandon Codrington

DE Landon Jackson

DT DaQuan Jones

OL Chase Lundt

LB Matt Milano

WR Joshua Palmer

Joshua Palmer (5)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

