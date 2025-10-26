Bills welcome back starting linebacker and important pass-catcher vs. Panthers
The Buffalo Bills will be only slightly shorthanded when facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Of the three starters deemed questionable to play on the final injury report, two of them are active for the October 26 matinee. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and tight end Dalton Kincaid are in uniform as the Bills try to end their two-game slide.
In his second year as a team captain, Bernard, who tweaked his ankle last time out against Atlanta, gives the Bills another weapon to deploy against the Panthers' formidable rushing attack.
Kincaid, who missed the Week 6 loss due to an oblique, was Buffalo's leading receiver through the first five games. The 2023 first-round draft pick has caught 20 of 24 tarets for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Milano, who is dealing with a pectoral injury, apparently needs an extra week on the sideline. He has been out since midway through the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.
RELATED: 4 Bills' player prop bets bank on slump-busting efforts from Josh Allen, James Cook
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were ruled out on Friday, join Milano on the list of gameday inactives. Rookies Landon Jackson and Chase Lundt are healthy scratches along with return specialist Brandon Codrington.
While Jones is unavailable and Jackson is down, the Bills have the services of two defensive line additions for the first time this season. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and edge rusher Michael Hoecht, who are both coming off suspensions, make their Buffalo debut in Charlotte.
The Bills and the Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
Bills' Inactives (Week 8)
RS Brandon Codrington
DE Landon Jackson
DT DaQuan Jones
OL Chase Lundt
LB Matt Milano
WR Joshua Palmer
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —