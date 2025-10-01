Bills predicted to make risky selection in 2026 NFL mock draft
Through four games, the Buffalo Bills remain undefeated but they still have some concerns. One of the more notable issues has been health at cornerback.
While the Bills as a whole have done well against the pass this season, they’ve had to cycle through players due to injuries. They’re also still waiting to see what 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston brings to the table as he’s been sidelined with a knee injury thus far.
That’s why it’s a little surprising to see CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer predict the Bills to take Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
While McCoy is arguably the best corner in the class, making him a steal as a late-round pick, it’s a roll of the dice since he has yet to play in 2025 following an ACL tear.
”McCoy has yet to play in 2025 while recovering from an ACL injury, but scouts still rank him as one of the top corners based on his 2024 film. Excellent in man coverage with strong ball skills. If healthy, the risk is worth the reward here.”
Should McCoy return to form, the Bills would have a potentially dominant secondary with him joining Christian Benford, Dorian Strong, and Hairston. They would just need to ensure they have faith in his surgically repaired knee to avoid more durability concerns at the defensive back position.
