AFC East Power Rankings Week 3: Bills assert dominance over division rivals
The Buffalo Bills have owned the AFC East for the past five seasons. Ever since Josh Allen hit his stride, they've been the top team in the division and have finished in first place five times in a row.
This year, they're looking to make it six straight and are off to a hot start. Buffalo is 2-0 and secured their first win over an East rival on Sunday, knocking off the New York Jets 30-10.
In addition to the Bills and Jets facing off, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots also played one another, with the Patriots coming out on top. With all the dust settled from the weekend, here's a look at how the division stacks up in our Week 3 AFC East power rankings.
4. New York Jets (0-2)
The Jets let one get away in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 2, they were never in the game.
New York had no answers for Buffalo's defense, with Justin Field going just 3-of-11 for 27 yards before exiting with an injury. Things might not get much easier for them in Week 3 as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.
3. Miami Dolphins (0-2)
The Miami Dolphins fell to 0-2 with a loss to the New England Patriots, which will only make the calls for Mike McDaniel's job grow louder.
While they should be encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 315 yards, they still don't look like the same high-flying offense McDaniel initially had in Miami. Now, they have just a couple of days off before facing the red-hot Bills.
2. New England Patriots (1-1)
Drake Maye was surgical in Week 2, throwing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added another 31 yards and a touchdown as a runner, helping the Patriots knock off Miami.
Now at 1-1, New England will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers over the next two weeks. Head coach Mike Vrabel could be looking at an impressive 3-1 start before they meet up with the Bills for their "rivalry" game in Week 5.
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
Buffalo made a lot of noise in Week 1 when they defeated the Ravens in an epic comeback. Josh Allen was on fire in the fourth quarter in that one and was ready to do more damage against the Jets in Week 2.
Once that game started, however, it was evident that Allen didn't need to do much at all. He had just 148 yards passing as the Bills spent much of the second half running the ball and milking the clock. That allowed James Cook to explode with 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
What was most impressive, however, was their defense. They held New York to 54 yards through the air and recorded four sacks. They have a short turnaround before facing Miami but have plenty of momentum heading into the Thursday night showdown.
