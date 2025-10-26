Bills social media trolls Panthers in celebrating massive victory
After losing two games in a row before their bye week, the Buffalo Bills looked like a different team in Week 8. They jumped out to an early lead against the Carolina Panthers and never looked back.
Their offense ran for 245 yards, with James Cook picking up 216. Cook added two touchdowns, with Josh Allen also running for two. This resulted in a lopsided 40-9 victory and a 5-2 record for the Bills.
After the game, their social media team decided they wanted to get in on the fun as well. They shared a hilarious photo on social media of a cat looking scared while being bathed, and changed its eye color to match Carolina's color scheme.
The cat's face is funny enough on its own, but throwing a "meow" caption along with the score from the game is the icing on the cake.
Bills get defense going just in time
After the game, there were questions about the passing game, which were fair. Allen threw for just 163 yards and had a hard time moving the ball downfield. He did connect on a 54-yard touchdown with Khalil Shakir, but most of that was done by Shakir after the catch.
Defensively, however, the Bills were on fire. They sacked Andy Dalton seven times and forced two turnovers. Michael Hoecht led the way with 1.5 sacks, and six other players got to the quarterback, including Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau, and AJ Epenesa.
Rousseau also forced a fumble early in the game, ending a promising drive for Carolina. Epenesa also created a turnover, picking off a pass from Andy Dalton and returning it to the one-yard line.
The Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs next week, which is why it's so important to see their defensive front take off as they did this weekend.
