Bills replace two defensive starters in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft
During the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills focused on adding talent to the defensive side of the ball. Their first five selections went to defense, with three of them being defensive linemen.
Through four games, the jury is still out on many of those picks. Maxwell Hairston, T.J. Sanders, and Landon Jackson are all question marks. Fourth-round pick Deone Walker, however, seems to be a home run.
Looking ahead to the 2026 draft, the Bills might still focus on defense, especially with multiple starters hitting free agency. That's why two defenders kick off this 3-round mock, beginning with a massive defensive end.
Round 1: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Joey Bosa has been fantastic, but as a pending free agent, he might have priced himself out of Buffalo. A.J. Epenesa is also a free agent, potentially leaving a hole at defensive end for the Bills.
That said, they add Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei with their first pick in this mock. Uiagalelei has been climbing up draft boards after recording 12.5 sacks in 2024 and beginning 2025 with four in five games. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he's a perfect fit for Buffalo's line and could be the long-term answer across from Greg Rousseau.
Round 2: Keon Sabb, S, Alabama
Cole Bishop had a great showing in Week 4, which hopefully means the light bulb is coming on for the second-year player. Even if that's the case and he reaches his full potential, the Bills need another safety across from him who can cover.
That leads to the selection of Keon Sabb in the second round. Sabb helped Michigan win a national title in 2023 before transferring to Alabama, where he's been a versatile weapon. He can play either safety position as well as the slot, which would make him an instant impact player in Buffalo.
Round 3: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
A USC transfer, Zachariah Branch is off to a good start for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025. He has 216 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions, showing off his game-changing speed by averaging 15.4 yards per catch.
In addition to his work as a receiver, Branch has had success in the return game, averaging 20.8 yards per punt return as a freshman for the Trojans.
Buffalo has thrived utilizing a committee approach, and Branch, who is a former track star, can carve out a nice role similar to what Elijah Moore has offered, but with more upside.
