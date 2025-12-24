Bills shuffle offensive line, re-sign former lineman after practice squad loss

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns, in a game that was much tougher than expected. Buffalo is facing renewed criticism following the performance, but it can silence the doubters with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

One player, however, won't be involved in that as he's going to head back to the city where the Bills last played. Veteran offensive lineman Kendrick Green was signed to the Browns' active roster on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers originally selected Green in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Illinois and started 15 games as a rookie at center. After losing his starting job, he was inactive in every game in 2022 and was then traded to the Houston Texans in 2023.

Bills OL Kendrick Green high-fives fans as he takes the field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green played in 21 games for Houston, making four starts. He signed with Buffalo in free agency before being released and re-signed to the practice squad. The veteran didn't appear in any games with the Bills, but will get a chance to make an impact with the Browns, who have been dealing with injuries throughout the season on the offensive line.

Bills replace Kendrick Green with a familiar face

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Richard Gouraige walks to the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Green out, the Bills had an open spot on the practice squad, but it didn't take long for them to fill it. Shortly after losing Green, Buffalo announced the signing of Richard Gouraige to the practice squad.

Signed OL Richard Gouraige to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zUj1qaEAwi — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 24, 2025

A 6-foot-5, 306-pounder out of Florida, Gouraige was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bills in 2023.

He played in Buffalo for two years, spending the majority of the time on the practice squad. He did make one appearance, playing three snaps on offense during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Gouraige was released ahead of the 2025 season and was out of the league until Buffalo called on him to replace Green.

