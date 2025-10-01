Bills' star sends positive vibes to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill after devastating injury
Last week, disgruntled receiver Tyreek Hill was strangely linked to the Buffalo Bills as a potential trade target. But after his devastating knee injury suffered on Monday Night Football, now the Miami Dolphins' star is merely the target of thoughts and prayers.
Hill, who would undoubtedly be an upgrade to a Bills' receiving group lacking an individual star, is no longer a possible addition after his injury.
In Miami's win over the New York Jets he caught a pass and was running out of bounds when tackled awkwardly from behind. Two Jets' players fell into his left leg, resulting in a dislocated knee and multiple ligament injuries that ended his season and are threatening the 31-year-old's career.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury, dislocating his knee and suffering other damages that required surgery and will keep him out for the remainder of 2025. Many took to social media to send well-wishes to Hill, including Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.
Bills' Pro Bowl offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is one of the most jovial and funny players on the roster. But he also knows when to take the tone more serious.
In the wake of Hill's injury, Dawkins took to social media to send positive vibes to his AFC East rival.
“Prayers up for the cheetah," Dawkins posted on X.
The Bills defeated the Bills in Week 3 and will face the Dolphins without Hill Nov. 9 in Miami.
