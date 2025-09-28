Bills Central

Bills vs Saints, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here's all the information you need to catch the action as the Buffalo Bills host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gestures after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gestures after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
This weekend, the 3-0 Buffalo Bills are looking for their fourth win of the season and will host the 0-3 New Orleans Saints.

One team is fighting for a chance to win it all, while the other is in the midst of a complete rebuild. For that reason, the Bills enter this game as massive favorites, and it feels as though this should be a game they win easily, as long as they don't fall victim to a trap game.

New Orleans is out to prove they're better than they showed last week when they were blown out 44-13 by the Seattle Seahawks. That motivation could help this one more interesting. Below, we have all the information needed to catch all the action.

Bills vs. Saints NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, September 28

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Buffalo -14.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Saints Online

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler looks at the scoreboard in between plays against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler looks at the scoreboard in between plays against the Seattle Seahawks. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

Watch Bills vs. Saints on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard leaves the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard leaves the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Paramount + app is available for this weekend, since the game is featured on CBS. You can watch local and featured national games live on the go.

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download either app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

