Bills vs Saints, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel
This weekend, the 3-0 Buffalo Bills are looking for their fourth win of the season and will host the 0-3 New Orleans Saints.
One team is fighting for a chance to win it all, while the other is in the midst of a complete rebuild. For that reason, the Bills enter this game as massive favorites, and it feels as though this should be a game they win easily, as long as they don't fall victim to a trap game.
RELATED: Bills’ top NFL Draft fits entering Week 4 include undersized but savvy center
New Orleans is out to prove they're better than they showed last week when they were blown out 44-13 by the Seattle Seahawks. That motivation could help this one more interesting. Below, we have all the information needed to catch all the action.
Bills vs. Saints NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 28
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Buffalo -14.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Saints Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Bills vs. Saints on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
The Paramount + app is available for this weekend, since the game is featured on CBS. You can watch local and featured national games live on the go.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download either app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —