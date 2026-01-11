Bold prediction for Bills vs. Jaguars Wild-Card game made by 2x Super Bowl champion

A two-time former Super Bowl champion offered a blunt analysis of the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Phil Simms appeared on a recent episode of Up and Adams and provided a bold prediction for Sunday’s postseason contest.

"I don't know if their team is good enough to go through the gauntlet..."



– 2x SB Champ Phil Simms on the Bills' postseason chances@PhilSimmsQB | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/6LtRGuY2MU — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 8, 2026

His view

“The Bills’ year?” he questioned. “Really, being honest, and I know the Bills, I study them a lot. Before the season, ‘This is the year, the Bills —‘ why do you think that? I know it’s Josh Allen, but I didn’t think, I look at their roster and watch the team and go, ‘Man, I just don’t —.’”

He added, “If they get to the Super Bowl, I think it would be the coach, the quarterback, the team, man, I’ll give them tons of credit because I don’t know if they can. I don’t know if their team is good enough.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Weak roster

Many have criticized the Bills’ roster build and wondered whether or not they have enough star power to go on the road and win what is likely to be three consecutive playoff games away from home.

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and James Cook finished the season as the league’s leading rusher. But at the wide receiver position as well as defensively, there isn’t much to write home about in terms of household names, which has left many with pause when picking the Bills to beat the Jaguars this weekend.

You can count Simms among the doubters.

Bills James Cook gets a clear path to run before Jaguars Ventrell Miller catches him during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“To go through the gauntlet, win three playoff games to get to the Super Bowl,” added the two-time champion. "Just looking at them playing Jacksonville, I think this is a really rough place for them to go down there and try to win.”

It will be interesting to see how things turn out when the Bills take the field against the red-hot Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville enters riding an eight-game winning streak, while Buffalo is 5-1 over its last six games.

Kickoff for Sunday’s AFC Wild-Card game is set for 1 p.m.

