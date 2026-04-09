Buffalo Bills' Primary Draft Goal Identified With First Round Two Weeks Away
In this story:
As the NFL Draft approaches, the Buffalo Bills still have several personnel needs to address during the three-day selection process in late April.
For many, the Bills’ top draft target is the wide receiver position, where Buffalo could still use a boost. Even after trading for DJ Moore earlier this offseason, a well-known analyst believes the Bills should continue to pursue a pass-catcher that can help them far into the future.
According to NFL Network’s Nick Shook, Buffalo must relentlessly go after a top-tier wide receiver near the top end of the draft.
“Yes, the Bills need reinforcements to their front seven, but we should not forget the receiver-focused narrative [and their prior moves of relative desperation] that followed them into the 2025 playoffs,” wrote Shook. “Injuries decimated a group that already lacked a fearsome threat at the top of the depth chart, a reality that has been painfully true for the Bills since the departure of Stefon Diggs.”
Buffalo has relied on wide receiver Khalil Shakir as their top wide receiver each of the past two seasons, finishing with 821 and 719 yards receiving in 2024 and 2025, respectively. That’s not enough for a team that is hoping to contend for a Super Bowl with one of the best quarterbacks in the league on their roster.
“Although they added DJ Moore via trade, the Bills shouldn’t stop there,” added Shook. “Buffalo should make this a priority.”
A few options
There has been a list of wide receiver prospects linked to the team over the past several weeks. Bills OnSI highlighted a recent mock draft that had Buffalo landing Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, whom they visited with at the NFL Scouting Combine, while the Bills have also met with players projected to be selected later in the draft.
A few lesser-known commodities the Bills could target include USF’s Donavon Greene and Oregon’s Malik Benson.
The pick
Buffalo has also been connected to Washington’s Denzel Boston, who, for my money, is the best WR prospect fit for the Bills entering the draft. Boston could take over as the team’s top X receiver immediately, offering an improvement from what we’ve seen from Keon Coleman in past seasons.
Boston should be the pick for Buffalo at No. 26 as they continue to seek additional firepower to place at Josh Allen’s disposal entering the QB’s age-30 season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky