Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' surprise star LB has lasting impact on team's Week 8 foe

Linebacker Shaq Thompson played 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and his impact on many of his former team's defensive players has been long lasting.

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson runs towards a player during practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson runs towards a player during practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:


The Buffalo Bills’ connection to their Week 8 foe, the Carolina Panthers, runs deep.

Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane each made their bones in Carolina, while a list of players on the team’s roster have also spent time with the Panthers in the past.

That list includes surprise star linebacker Shaq Thompson, who started 112 games over 10 years in Carolina before he departed for Buffalo through free agency this past offseason. While leaving his time with the Panthers behind and forging ahead with his new team, Thompson’s impact on the teammates he left behind still remains.

RELATED: Former Panthers' first-round draft pick feeling 'wanted' since joining Bills

Shaq Thompson
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) on the sideline during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Shaq was a great player, taught me a lot throughout my career,” said Carolina defensive lineman Derrick Brown. “Really gave me the confidence as a young player to go out and execute and play free.”

Thompson’s time with the Panthers reached an abrupt end in September of last season, when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. It was the second straight year that Thompson had cut short due to injury, which forced 2024 third-round pick Trevin Wallace into the team’s starting lineup in place of the veteran just five games into the youngster’s career.

“Just knowing that he was my vet last year and we still talk this year, it’s gonna be real fun,” said Wallace regarding the upcoming matchup with Thompson and the Bills. "I’m going to take things and still try to learn things even if he’s on a different sideline. I already know that, when the game is over, he’s going to say, ‘Hey Trev, I seen you do this and you could do this better.’ Or if I do something good, he’s going to let me know. So I already know what it’s going to be.”

MORE: 'Football player' Shaq Thompson gives Bills' young LBs chance to 'watch' and 'learn'

Shaq Thompson
Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson makes a diving catch during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wallace credited Thompson with aiding his rapid progression, something that the Panthers LB says the Bills’ veteran has continued to help him with even since switching teams.

“He text me yesterday because he is still watching film on me,” said Wallace on Wednesday. “He always gives me insight like, ‘Hey, you need to do this better, Trev. Or good job on this, but you can do this.’ And stuff like that.”

Wallace added, “He’s still invested in me. He’s still invested in knowing the player that I can be. He’s still invested in knowing, like what I can become. So I love that. Even when I text him, he be like, ‘This is coming from your big brother. Or your OG.’ Like, I see you need to do this better. And stuff like that. Just getting more insight from him and I love that.”

RELATED: Bills 'lucky to have' ex-Panthers first-round linebacker tring to revive career

Shaq Thompson
Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson takes down Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills brought Thompson in as a depth piece before training camp, but he has since transformed into one of Buffalo’s most effective defenders this season.

Through five games played, Thompson has recorded 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defensed. He earned the start in Buffalo’s Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with injured LB Matt Milano declared inactive. The 11-year pro has been active for all but one of the Bills’ six games this season, with the exception being the team’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, amid dealing with hamstring and hand injuries.

With Milano nearing a return to the lineup, it’s unclear what the future holds for Thompson. But if history has proven anything, Thompson will continue to find a way to make a lasting impact on both his former team and his current team moving forward.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.