Bills Central

Watch Bills' WR Khalil Shakir score on potential Play of the Year vs. Saints

Check out the potential Play of the Year from Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir in Week 4.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo moved the ball 79 yards on seven plays, finishing with a spectacular touchdown from wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The veteran pass catcher scored his second of the season, and this time, it was a potential Play of the Year performance.

RELATED: Two Bills rookies will make NFL debut in Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Shakir took a screen pass from Josh Allen, broke a tackle near the first-down marker, and was off to the races for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Bills came into this one as a huge favorite, and it's easy to see why. Their offense has been a powerhouse and has shown no signs of slowing down.

RELATED: Spencer Brown's status revealed as Bills release inactive list for Week 4

However, the Saints aren't ready to give up. They responded with a 69-yard drive, capping it off with an 18-yard touchdown from running back Kendre Miller to make it 7-7.

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.