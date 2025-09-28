Watch Bills' WR Khalil Shakir score on potential Play of the Year vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
Buffalo moved the ball 79 yards on seven plays, finishing with a spectacular touchdown from wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The veteran pass catcher scored his second of the season, and this time, it was a potential Play of the Year performance.
Shakir took a screen pass from Josh Allen, broke a tackle near the first-down marker, and was off to the races for a 43-yard touchdown.
The Bills came into this one as a huge favorite, and it's easy to see why. Their offense has been a powerhouse and has shown no signs of slowing down.
However, the Saints aren't ready to give up. They responded with a 69-yard drive, capping it off with an 18-yard touchdown from running back Kendre Miller to make it 7-7.
