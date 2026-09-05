Bills 2027 Mock Draft Lands Mammoth Lineman to Protect Josh Allen

For Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, defense has been the focus during the past two NFL drafts. He selected five consecutive defenders to kick off the 2025 draft and used six of nine overall selections on defenders.

That trend continued in 2026 with six of their 10 selections, including the first two, being used on defensive players. To be fair, Buffalo used a second-round pick to add wide receiver DJ Moore, but overall, Beane has primarily been looking to defensive players coming out of college in recent years.

Perhaps that will change in 2027, especially if new head coach Joe Brady decides he needs more help to implement his offense. Looking ahead to next year’s draft, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today believes the Bills will focus on offense and he sees a “mammoth interior lineman” as the ideal target in Round 1 of his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 28: Greg Johnson, G, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo lost David Edwards in free agency, leaving an opening at left guard. They re-signed Alec Anderson to a one-year deal and he secured the starting spot over free-agent addition Austin Corbett. We have yet to see how Anderson will do as the starter, but Middlehurst-Schwartz believes they could be in the market for a long-term option, which he says Greg Johnson could be.

“From Connor McGovern and Mitch Morse at center to bygone starter David Edwards and replacement Alec Anderson at left guard, Brandon Beane has a clear track record of gravitating toward mammoth interior linemen,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. “At 6-6 and 325 pounds, Johnson could provide greater long-term clarity as Edwards' successor at left guard by safeguarding Josh Allen and paving holes for the league's most prolific rushing attack.”

Johnson is a well-rounded prospect who posted a 62.5 grade as a run blocker and a 62.3 grade in pass protection. While he has held his own in both areas, his length and power make him a very intriguing prospect when it comes to pass protection.

Minnesota guard Greg Johnson is my IOL1. Full season starting at LG and C. 6'6" but plays with great leverage



RBLK/PBLK pic.twitter.com/KgkCzgpXCL — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) July 18, 2026

Buffalo has a great luxury with Josh Allen under center. He’s able to make up for more mistakes than most quarterbacks and is excellent at avoiding pressure. That said, no quarterback plays well when they’re constantly facing pressure right up the middle, which is why someone such as Johnson would be enticing.

Of course, the idea of drafting a guard in Round 1 will depend heavily on what happens with Anderson this year.

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