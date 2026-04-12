Bills' Potential Best-Case NFL Draft Scenario Involves Trading Down, Filling Need

It's currently only a hypothetical, but it's something that Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has done before.

If certain highly-graded prospects are no longer available by the time the Bills hit the clock at No. 26 overall at the NFL Draft, then a trade down can be an attractive option.

Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame proposed such a scenario while identifying "32 Deals for 32 Teams."

Verderame has the Bills making a deal with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, who are in Phase 1 of a complete rebuild. Prior to agreeing to a trade with Buffalo, however, Miami, which traded back to No. 17 in the simulation, took Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, a potential Bills' target, off the board.

With Howell no longer an option, and wide receivers Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper and KC Concepcion all gone, too, Buffalo sends the No. 26 pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a three-pick package — No. 30, No. 130 and No. 151.

The Bills, who don't hold a second-round pick as a result of acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore prior to free agency, use the No. 30 overall selection to satisfy a defensive need by choosing Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in Sports Illustrated's prosposal.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Buffalo has several needs, including receiver and edge rusher, but perhaps nothing is more pressing than an off-ball linebacker, as the Bills transition to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard," said Verderame.

In addition to writing about the Bills' lack of depth at off-ball linebacker, we've also analyzed multiple mock drafts that have linked the Georgia linebacker to Buffalo at No. 26 overall.

Bills history of draft trades under Beane

While Beane has traded up to secure a desired prospect on multiple occasions, most notably quarterback Josh Allen in 2018, he's also shown a tendency to trade down if he doesn't perceive the value as being there in the slot.

In 2024, Buffalo traded twice down the board and landed outside of Round 1.

First, the Bills sent the No. 28 selection to the Kansas City Chiefs. Next, they flipped the No. 32 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the first selection in Round 2.

Looking to upgrade the receiving corps, Buffalo used the No. 33 selection on Keon Coleman. Needless to say, it's been a mixed bag thus far from the young wide receiver.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CJ Allen fits Bills' need

Being able to add two early Day 3 selections while still addressing an important need in Round 1 may be a best-case scenario for Buffalo. After securing Allen, the Bills could use the additional mid-round picks to meet one of their other needs.

With Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen the only returning off-ball linebackers from last year's 53-man roster, the Bills must add depth at the position, and Allen projects as a scheme fit for Leonhard's defense.

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker C.J. Allen (33) tackles UAB Blazers running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Allen comes from an elite defensive program in Georgia, where he played in 41 games, recording 205 tackles, including 13.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks. He’d be a nice fit alongside Terrel Bernard on the second level," said Verderame.

While Allen built a reputation for being a leader and effective on-field communicator, he suffered a knee injury this past November and skipped NFL Combine testing as a result.