Three Bills Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 26 overal pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, where they hope to land a player who can step in and contribute immediately as a starter.

Beyond the team’s initial selection in Round 1, Buffalo has six other picks to make before the three-day draft is through. In doing so, there are players currently on the roster who may be put at risk of being unseated from their current roles as key contributors.

Three names stand out among those who may lose a starting job to a rookie this season.

LB Terrel Bernard

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Let’s face it—since a breakout 2023 campaign, Bernard has been lousy the last two years. Not only have injuries been a significant concern for the Bills’ captain, but his performance has been lacking as well.

The Bills have been linked to a few linebackers who have been projected first-round picks, including Georgia’s C.J. Allen. If Buffalo brings in an inside linebacker near the top of the draft, Bernard could be the first one to exit the starting lineup.

Former third-round pick Dorian Williams is in line to start for the Bills as well. While he has no experience as a full-time starter, he has untapped potential in that regard.

The Bills may favor taking a chance on his impressive 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame over the injury-prone and undersized Bernard if Allen or another top-level player enters the fold as the Bills’ first-round pick.

WR Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Smoke has started to billow around Coleman’s potential departure this offseason. And where there’s smoke, there’s typically fire.

The Bills have visited with a few of the elite talents set to come out of this year’s draft, which has a fair share of high-caliber wide receivers projected to go in the first round. One name in particular stands out—Washington’s Denzel Boston, who has all the traits to step in as the Bills’ X receiver of the future.

If that turns out to be the case, it’s tough to imagine where that would leave Coleman.

There have been many who have clamored for the former second-round pick to be used more as a slot receiver. However, that would be a questionable move to make considering the Bills already have an elite player at the position in Khalil Shakir, along with the recently-acquired DJ Moore, who also has experience in the slot.

Moving Coleman inside as well would leave one too many cooks in the kitchen, which could place him as the odd man out in the Bills’ wide receiver room.

K Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After missing the entire 2025 season due to injury, Bass agreed to a pay cut while signing a new incentive-laced contract with the Bills this offseason. At first glance, his role on the team appeared solidified. But after the contract details were released, there seems to be a chance that an up-and-comer could overtake him during the preseason.

Buffalo already has Maddux Trujillo on the roster on a reserve/future contract, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bills add a kicker with a selection late on Day 3 or go the way of bringing in an undrafted free agent to compete to be the team’s starting kicker during training camp.