Three Buffalo Bills Ready to Break Out During 2026 Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills will meet in Rochester in late July to begin their 2026 training camp. Their first practice will be July 29 and their final will be August 7. After that, they head back to Orchard Park for the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium.

There will be a lot to unpack throughout camp as Joe Brady enters his first season as the team's head coach. Despite this being the first time he's held that title, Brady already has some lofty expectations being placed on his shoulders.

In order to meet those expectations, Brady and the rest of the coaching staff will need some of their key players to break out and become stars. That could begin in July, and the following three names are prime candidates to keep an eye on.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It's not often that a fourth-round pick carves out a big role during their rookie season, but that could be the case for linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The TCU product turned heads during practices this offseason, even earning praise from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for always being in the right place.

Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky wrote that Elarms-Orr has already earned a major role on defense this season, but the hype is only beginning. Elarms-Orr entered the draft with scouts questioning his instincts and awareness, which weren't an issue according to Leonhard. If that continues, Elarms-Orr will only gain more favor when the pads come on and his willingness to deliver hard hits becomes apparent as well.

Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Should Elarms-Orr become a factor during his rookie season, that would be the second year in a row that Brandon Beane struck gold in that round. During the 2025 NFL draft, Buffalo selected Kentucky's Deone Walker at No. 109 overall.

Walker became a fixture in the starting rotation early, starting 16 of the 17 games he played. The 6-foot-7, 331-pounder had 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections. He's already a fan-favorite, but with more confidence entering year two, he could be on the verge of a major breakout.

DJ Moore, WR

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore reacts after catching the game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass thrown by QB Caleb Williams. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

DJ Moore has been considered a star in the NFL for a while now, but he enters 2026 with his stock lower than it has been throughout his career. Moore has seen his production drop in recent years, finishing with 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

The dip in production is why critics slammed Buffalo for making the move, but as I wrote recently, Moore is quickly becoming a favorite target for Josh Allen. Not only does Moore have Allen's trust, but he has experience working with Joe Brady, who was previously his offensive coordinator while the two were with the Carolina Panthers.

That's why Moore is a perfect fit in Buffalo and will be a name we hear a lot during training camp.