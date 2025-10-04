Fantasy Football experts offer weird advice on Patriots' QB Drake Maye facing Bills
Here's one we bet Bills Mafia didn't see coming: Fantasy Football experts are predicting a bigger game for Drake Maye than Josh Allen Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Mostly because of similar physical stature and powerful right arms, some NFL analysts are starting to compare the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback to to the Buffalo Bills' reigning MVP. But, come on, taking Maye over Allen in an AFC East "white out" seems a bit out of whack. Right?
Maye is putting a decent start to the season for the Pats, but last time we checked the Bills owned the NFL's stingiest pass defense allowing 141 yards per game despite being 4-0 and always leading in the fourth quarter.
MORE: QB Drake Maye reacts to Josh Allen comparison ahead of Sunday's Bills-Patriots game
In its weekly "Start 'Em, Sit 'Em" Fantasy Football offering, however, USA Today is advising owners to go with Maye against the Bills. Why?
"The Bills have allowed a league-high 199 rushing yards to quarterbacks this year," USA Today reasons. "Maye has excellent mobility and has posted at least 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in three consecutive games. The second-year starter may have the occasional bump in the road, but presently, he's looking like an every-week starter."
We're leaning more toward Sunday night being one of those bumps in the road. And maybe USA Today actually feels it also. Why else would they suggest sitting Pats' tight end Hunter Henry in the same game?
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen poised to make dual-threat NFL history Sunday night vs. Patriots
"The Bills have allowed the second-fewest receptions (nine) and fewest yards (67) to opposing tight ends," the site says. "They've done this without Matt Milano, who is their best linebacker in pass coverage. You should arrange to keep Henry out of lineups this week."
If Maye is slated for a big game and Henry isn't the target, could it be ... Stefon Diggs?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —