Bills' Keon Coleman has doubters in Week 2 after 112-yard season-opening effort
Even in the fantasy football world, it's hard to envision benching the hot hand.
In reality, however, last week's results don't guarantee this week's success, and Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano is taking that approach to his Week 2 decision on Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman.
After slumping down the stretch as a rookie, Coleman kicked off Year 2 by notching his second career 100-yard receiving game, and he did it in a dramatic 41-40 win over the vaunted Baltimore Ravens.
With a Week 2 road matchup against New York Jets and All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, Coleman is not the sharp play according to Fabiano. The SI fantasy guru named Coleman as his "WR Sit of the Week."
Along with Coleman, Fabiano listed wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Chris Olave, Calvin Ridley and Michael Pittman as suggested "sits."
Fabs' WR Sit of the Week
Keon Coleman at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS):
Coleman went off last week, posting 112 yards, a touchdown and 25.2 fantasy points against the Ravens. Still, this weekend’s matchup versus the Jets makes him a bit of a risk. Since 2024, CB Sauce Gardner and their defense is the stingiest in the league against perimeter receivers, allowing just 15.4 points per game. As a result, you might want to temper your expectations for Coleman this week.
As it turns out, Fabiano has some company in the fantasy community with Coleman faders this week. Although Establish the Run's Evan Silva can envision the 2024 second-round pick becoming Josh Allen's WR1 in due time, he doesn't live the Week 2 assignment.
"I think that this one could be difficult because I think that he's going to see a lot of Sauce Gardner and Sauce Gardner is, one of the best man coverage cornerbacks. He didn't have the greatest season last year, but he did have a really good Week 1 against DK. Metcalf," said Silva during a Friday appearance on WGR's Schopp and Bulldog.
For what it's worth, Coleman caught only three of seven targets for 27 yards in his most-recent appearance against the Jets. He, did, however, make an amazing touchdown grab in the 40-14 win.
