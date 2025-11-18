Bills Central

Bills' Gabe Davis reveals 2024 knee injury was more serious than advertised

It took a lot for the former Buffalo Bills' starter to get back to his pre-injury form, but it appears to be worth the wait

Ralph Ventre

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) catches the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) catches the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It took nearly 12 months for Gabe Davis to return to game action after his season-ending knee injury with the Jacksonville Jaguars last November.

Returning to the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him into the NFL in 2020, after being released by the Jaguars, Davis signed at the end of the summer and was immediately placed onto practice squad Injured Reserve.

Without the benefit of training camp, Davis worked his way back into game shape and eventually began practicing with his Bills' teammates in late October. On November 16, he seamlessly stepped into a starting WR role and made three receptions for 40 yards in a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gabe Davis (13)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Addressing reporters following his season debut, Davis revealed an unreported factor that presumably added time to his recovery.

"I had a torn PCL and mensicus, so I had a reconstruction on my PCL and meniscus," said Davis.

While a complex meniscus repair could require up to six months for the patient to regain full play strength, the PCL injury, which wasn't publicly thought to require surgery, added another hurdle for Davis to clear.

"I just knew once I got released from Jacksonville, just the situation I'm going to be in, coming back mid to late season. I'm already very familiar with Bills' offense and what we do here and how the whole program is ran, so I knew this would be a great opportunity for me to come back," said Davis.

Sean McDermott approves

The 26-year-old Davis has been said to bring a noticeable level of energy to the field. He played 23 offensive snaps as a practice squad elevation against the Buccaneers.

"Gabe's a dawg, and he plays with an edge. Brings a certain mentality to our offense, certain mentality to our team. It's good to have out there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

It's worth tracking how well Davis responds to the Bills' short week with another game only four days after his first live game action since last November.

Gabe Davis (13)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

