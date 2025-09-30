Bills Central

3 free agent punters who could replace Bills' injured Cameron Johnston

Johnston will miss some time, so who will boot balls away?

Owen Klein

Bills punter Brad Robbins punts before practice during Buffalo Bills training camp Monday, July 28, 2025, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
Amidst the Buffalo Bills' less-than-stellar performance in their 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was a glaring moment that throws a wrench in their plans as they prepare for their third divisional game in the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Punter Cameron Johnston suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter after Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell crashed into his plant leg.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that he'll miss some time, meaning Buffalo will have to find someone to fill in for him. As such, three names stand out as potential replacements.

1. Brad Robbins

Brad Robbins
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Brad Robbins (40) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Robbins was the Bills' punter at the start of the year, but after a lackluster Week 1 performance against the Baltimore Ravens in which he averaged 38 net yards on four punts, he was let go in favor of Johnston.

Even with this below-average showing, the former sixth-round pick's familiarity with Sean McDermott and the Bills' coaching staff in the offseason will make him the early favorite to get his job back.

2. Ryan Stonehouse

Ryan Stonehouse
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; The Tennessee Titans' Ryan Stonehouse (4) punts in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Stonehouse had two excellent seasons to start his career with the Tennessee Titans, placing fourth and sixth in net yards per punt in the NFL in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but he fell off a cliff in 2024, averaging 5.3 fewer net yards per punt last season than in 2023.

Such a drop-off resulted in him having the worst net yards per punt average among regulars in 2024, but given that he's only 26 years old, there's still time for him to bounce back.

3. Michael Palardy

Michael Palardy
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots punter Michael Palardy (17) against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Palardy has had an up-and-down career since he entered the NFL in 2016 with the Carolina Panthers, averaging a run-of-the-mill 41 net yards per punt.

The former Tennessee Volunteer has played for four teams in his career, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. He only played in four games last season and didn't play in 2023, but such a long rest may mean he's ready to go again.

Mitch Wishnowsky and Pat O'Donnell are another pair of punters that the Bills reportedly brought in to work out on Monday, meaning that one of them could also replace Johnston.

The punter market is very bleak, but the Bills must find a replacement if they hope to play the field-position game effectively against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Owen Klein
