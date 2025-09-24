Bills Central

Sean McDermott gives promising update on Bills' defensive studs who remain sidelined

Matt Milano and Ed Oliver are on the right track to returning

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments during practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments during practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were sorely missed on defense in the Buffalo Bills' 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, but there is hope for both of them to return soon.

Milano (pectoral) and Oliver (ankle) won't practice on Wednesday, but head coach Sean McDermott has faith in his two studs to get back on the field eventually.

"All are improving and headed in the right direction," said McDermott during his pre-practice press conference. "It's just a matter of taking it one day at a time. We'll see where it goes this week."

Matt Milano
Bills linebacker Matt Milano pulls in a pass during interception drills during Buffalo Bills training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McDermott said the two were on the right track after Thursday's game, but didn't provide an update as to whether they'll be ready for Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. They'll be needed sooner than later, though.

Oliver and Milano's absences were part of the reason why the Dolphins were able to stay in Thursday's game for as long as they did, as Miami converted third downs at a very high rate.

Ed Oliver
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're getting ourselves into some good third-down situations," said McDermott. "But then, there's another level of the mentality that you've gotta take into those third down windows and situations, and then the execution that has to unfold in those as well."

Milano, the former All-Pro, suffered his injury in Week 2 against the Jets, while Oliver was stepped on before that game, but both have shown progress as Sunday's game approaches.

The Saints may be a far inferior opponent, but it's never too much to ask for all hands on deck in any NFL game.

Matt Milano
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) works out during minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

