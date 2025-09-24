Sean McDermott gives promising update on Bills' defensive studs who remain sidelined
Linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were sorely missed on defense in the Buffalo Bills' 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, but there is hope for both of them to return soon.
Milano (pectoral) and Oliver (ankle) won't practice on Wednesday, but head coach Sean McDermott has faith in his two studs to get back on the field eventually.
"All are improving and headed in the right direction," said McDermott during his pre-practice press conference. "It's just a matter of taking it one day at a time. We'll see where it goes this week."
McDermott said the two were on the right track after Thursday's game, but didn't provide an update as to whether they'll be ready for Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. They'll be needed sooner than later, though.
Oliver and Milano's absences were part of the reason why the Dolphins were able to stay in Thursday's game for as long as they did, as Miami converted third downs at a very high rate.
"We're getting ourselves into some good third-down situations," said McDermott. "But then, there's another level of the mentality that you've gotta take into those third down windows and situations, and then the execution that has to unfold in those as well."
Milano, the former All-Pro, suffered his injury in Week 2 against the Jets, while Oliver was stepped on before that game, but both have shown progress as Sunday's game approaches.
The Saints may be a far inferior opponent, but it's never too much to ask for all hands on deck in any NFL game.
