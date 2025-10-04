'Boomin Onion' next man up on Buffalo Bills' punter carousel
He will be the third different man in five weeks to punt for the Buffalo Bills when the New England Patriots visit for Sunday Night Football on October 5.
Veteran Mitch Wishnowsky arrived in Orchard Park on Monday, subsequently signing a contract with the Bills following a successful workout. In a corresponding move, Buffalo placed punter Cameron Johnston on Injured Reserve as a result of the knee and ankle injuries he suffered when roughed late in the Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Having been released by the Washington Commanders after spending less than one week on their practice squad, Wishnowsky was available when the Bills called Sunday evening.
“We just got a call Sunday afternoon or Sunday night, just because they weren't sure [about] Cam's health and the situation there. So got a call. They wanted us out for Monday for a workout," said Wishnowsky while speaking with reporters in audio shared by WGR 550.
The 33-year-old Wishnowsky, who has never punted in an NFL game for any team other than the San Francisco 49ers, had been staying sharp by working out at a local junior college.
"I've been living in Santa Barbara, so I'd just go down to the local junior college and hit some punts and then work out in the gym. As a punter, it's sort of, you can use any field, any sort of just patch of grass to go hit some punts," said Wishnowsky.
The Aussie-born punter, who has been nicknamed the Boomin' Onion, was the No. 110 overall selection by the 49ers at the 2019 NFL Draft. Wishnowsky didn't miss a game during his first five seasons, but ran into injury trouble in 2024.
RELATED: Back at Bills' practice, Ed Oliver confirms ankle injury not result of 'horse' play
After a back problem landed the punter on Injured Reserve last November, the 49ers released Wishnowsky in May. He was signed by the Commanders as Week 2 injury insurance for punter Tress Way. After not being needed in their Thursday night game, Washington sent him back onto the free agent market.
For his career, Wishnowsky owns a 45.6 punting average, including a 40.7 net.
The Bills opened the season with former Cincinnati Bengals' draft pick Brad Robbins as their punter, but released him after two weeks due to subpar performance. Johnston was signed off the street after spending the summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —