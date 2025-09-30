Bills’ veteran LB surprisingly leads NFL in key defensive stat
Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Shaq Thompson has hit grizzled veteran status. But even in Year 11, he’s still making a big impact on the field.
Thompson has played in three games for the Bills this fall after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Reuniting with his first-ever defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott, Thompson has been able to find a fountain of youth in his new home.
Thompson has always been one of the more athletic and rangy linebackers in the league. This has helped him make an impact as a coverage linebacker. And even in his new home, that ability to play in coverage has shone here in the 2025 season.
So, it makes sense why he’s usurping Dorian Williams, despite being seven years his elder.
Thompson’s early-season success continued in the Week 4 win over the Saints, as the Washington Huskies product finished as Buffalo’s highest-rated defensive player in the game with a 91.8 grade.
McDermott was able to chime in and discuss why his Thompson is in the lineup over Williams. The Bills' head coach has high regard for the veteran LB, calling him a "football player."
"He plays the position the way it's meant to be played," said McDermott in a media availability Monday. "And I think a lot of our younger linebackers just watch him. Watch how he plays the position and they'll learn."
Thompson has been a necessary addition, especially considering the injury woes of former All-Pro Matt Milano. And it's been great to see that after his own injury struggles — across 2023 and 2024, Thompson only suited up in six games for the Panthers.
Thankfully, he's staying healthy as he can here in his age-31 season. And if he continues to be available, he could make the LB room even stronger once Milano returns alongside Thompson and team captain Terrel Bernard.
