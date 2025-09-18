4 bold Bills predictions vs. Dolphins, including James Cook running wild
The Buffalo Bills had a quick turnaround following their win over the New York Jets in Week 2 as they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Buffalo is looking to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the AFC East, while the Dolphins are still searching for their first victory.
The Bills are understandably favored in this one and should be able to secure the victory, especially if they make good on these four bold predictions.
Joshua Palmer picks up his first Bills’ TD
Joshua Palmer might not be a threat to hit 1,000 yards every season, but he’s a crisp route runner who can deliver whenever called upon. That’s been the case with the Bills, as he’s recorded 108 yards on seven receptions. What’s most impressive, however, is the fact that he’s secured a 32-yard reception in each of his first two games.
Miami’s pass defense hasn’t been terrible, but Palmer should still find room to operate. That’s why this first bold prediction is that he not only gets another 30-plus-yard reception, but this time, he takes it to the house for his first score as a Bill.
Joey Bosa has 2 sacks
Joey Bosa had his first breakout game with Buffalo last week, recording a sack and forcing two fumbles. Expect more of the same this week, especially with Miami recently playing Austin Jackson and James Daniel on the IR.
The offensive line woes will give the Dolphins issues in this one, with Bosa being the main benefactor.
James Cook runs for 150 yards
Week 2 was the James Cook show for the Bills.
Cook gashed the Jets’ run defense to the tune of 132 yards and two touchdowns. His 44-yard touchdown was a thing of beauty as he juked multiple defenders out of their shoes before finding daylight.
In Week 3, look for more of the same from Cook. Miami’s defense has already surrendered 278 rushing yards and three touchdowns. That number will look even worse thanks to Cook, who will put up 150 yards on Thursday.
Bills cover the spread, easily
These two teams are headed in complete opposite directions. The Bills are aiming for a Super Bowl appearance and are using every week to try and perfect their game.
Miami, meanwhile, is on the verge of implosion. Head coach Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat and if they don’t start winning soon, it could get real ugly.
Thursday night games can be tough for any team, but one facing the struggles Miami is can really have a rough outing. Throw in the fact that Buffalo had an easy win in Week 2, and they should run away with this one, easily covering the massive spread.
