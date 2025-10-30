Key Buffalo Bills defender sidelined at Thursday’s practice
Injuries have been an issue for the Buffalo Bills this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They've seen key players such as DaQuan Jones, Matt Milano, and Ed Oliver all miss time, with Oliver recently heading to the IR.
Now, they have another linebacker who might be sidelined.
Shaq Thompson, who was a surprise addition to the injury report on Wednesday, wasn't at practice on Thursday. The veteran linebacker is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, which puts his status for the weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in doubt.
Thompson, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, signed with Buffalo this offseason. His final two years with Carolina were marred by injury, with Thompson playing just six games combined in 2023 and 2024.
He signed with the Bills in part due to the presence of Sean McDermott, who was his defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 with the Panthers.
In six games, Thompson has 28 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, and one forced fumble. He's been one of the more reliable linebackers on the Buffalo defense, which would make his absence significant should he miss their Week 9 showdown with Kansas City.
Not all news was bad on Thursday for the Bills
While the Bills didn't have Thompson on the field, they did see Joshua Palmer out there participating in individual drills.
Palmer, who injured his knee and ankle in Week 6, missed their last outing against Carolina. He hasn't been a huge producer at the receiver position, but still has 16.7 yards per catch, giving them a downfield threat. "That’s something they missed in their last win.
Another offseason addition, Palmer signed a three-year deal worth $29 million with Buffalo. Before heading to Western New York, he spent four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he had 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns.
