Bills Central

Bills welcome three back to full participation as injury report grows to 14 players

While a few key contributors are in line to return to action in Week 11, the Buffalo Bills made five new additions to the official injury report

Ralph Ventre

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are pretty banged up as preparations begin for a Week 11 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wednesday's injury report listed 14 Bills' players, including 10 limited or non-participants. The good news lies in the progress made by four players who were unavailable for the Week 10 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive end AJ Epenesa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer practiced in full for the first time since their respective injuries. The former has cleared concussion protocol after experiencing delayed symptoms last week while the latter is returning to full strength after an October 13 knee/ankle injury knocked him out of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

While Epenesa was ruled out for Week 10 last Friday, Palmer was listed as questionable to play before landing on the pregame inactives list. Both players are trending toward full availability against the Buccaneers on November 16.

RELATED: Bills' returning WR can help Joe Brady 'get this pass game where it needs to be'

In addition, second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders, who remains on Injured Reserve after undergoing knee surgery, returned to practice in full capacity on Wednesday. The Bills have officially opened the 21-day activation window for the interior lineman, who last played in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has missed two games in a row due to a hamstring issue, returned on a limited basis. He did not log any official practice time last week.

TJ Sanders (98)
New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five new additions

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir headline the five players added to the injury report in the wake of the Bills' Week 10 loss.

Kincaid, who injured his hamstring in Miami, was unavailable for practice along with defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Shakir, who played 66 percent of offensive snaps against the Dolphins, was limited by a ribs injury.

Nickel cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Dorian Williams also popped up as limited participants.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs down the sidelines for a gain of about 10 yards during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two starting CBs still limited

The Bills were without CB1 Christian Benford and nickel corner Taron Johnson during the ugly loss to the Dolphins. Both starters were questionable to play due to groin injuries.

As was the case last Friday, Benford and Johnson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. The latter also missed the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taron Johnson (7)
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is pushed out of bounds by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

James Cook in clear

While there are 14 names on the Bills' official Week 11 injury report, running back James Cook is not one of them.

Cook landed on the other injury report last week after apparently tweaking his ankle on November 2 against the Chiefs. He played 50 percent of offensive snaps against Miami.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.