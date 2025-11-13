Bills welcome three back to full participation as injury report grows to 14 players
The Buffalo Bills are pretty banged up as preparations begin for a Week 11 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wednesday's injury report listed 14 Bills' players, including 10 limited or non-participants. The good news lies in the progress made by four players who were unavailable for the Week 10 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Defensive end AJ Epenesa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer practiced in full for the first time since their respective injuries. The former has cleared concussion protocol after experiencing delayed symptoms last week while the latter is returning to full strength after an October 13 knee/ankle injury knocked him out of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
While Epenesa was ruled out for Week 10 last Friday, Palmer was listed as questionable to play before landing on the pregame inactives list. Both players are trending toward full availability against the Buccaneers on November 16.
RELATED: Bills' returning WR can help Joe Brady 'get this pass game where it needs to be'
In addition, second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders, who remains on Injured Reserve after undergoing knee surgery, returned to practice in full capacity on Wednesday. The Bills have officially opened the 21-day activation window for the interior lineman, who last played in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has missed two games in a row due to a hamstring issue, returned on a limited basis. He did not log any official practice time last week.
Five new additions
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir headline the five players added to the injury report in the wake of the Bills' Week 10 loss.
Kincaid, who injured his hamstring in Miami, was unavailable for practice along with defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Shakir, who played 66 percent of offensive snaps against the Dolphins, was limited by a ribs injury.
Nickel cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Dorian Williams also popped up as limited participants.
Two starting CBs still limited
The Bills were without CB1 Christian Benford and nickel corner Taron Johnson during the ugly loss to the Dolphins. Both starters were questionable to play due to groin injuries.
As was the case last Friday, Benford and Johnson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. The latter also missed the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
James Cook in clear
While there are 14 names on the Bills' official Week 11 injury report, running back James Cook is not one of them.
Cook landed on the other injury report last week after apparently tweaking his ankle on November 2 against the Chiefs. He played 50 percent of offensive snaps against Miami.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)
WEDNESDAY
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (calf) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — Full (IR)
