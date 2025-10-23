Bills' first post-bye injury report lists 6 starters, including 3 non-participants
Although helpful, the bye week wasn't enough to heal all of the Buffalo Bills' injuries, nor was it expected to.
When the Bills practiced on Wednesday in Orchard Park, three starters — defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and safety Taylor Rapp — were unavailable.
Prior to practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott labeled Jones and Palmer as "week to week."
Jones, who "popped his calf" during pregame warmups prior to the Week 6 primetime affair against the Atlanta Falcons, leaves Buffalo with only three defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, including the recently-activated Larry Ogunjobi.
Palmer, who totaled 60 yards, injured his ankle on his second reception in the October 13 road game against the Falcons. He left early in the second quarter and did not return.
Rapp is a new addition to the official injury report, showing up with a knee issue that has apparently lingered since training camp.
"At this point, I don't know, on Taylor, if that's a day to day or week to week type of situation. We are still gathering information on that," said McDermott. "Knee, and he's been dealing with it since training camp."
With only two pure safeties on the active roster, including the injured Rapp, it won't be surprising to see the Bills eventually sign veteran Jordan Poyer off the practice squad.
Limited participants
Starting linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano both participated on a limited basis. The former injured his ankle last time out against the Falcons. Meanwhile, Milano, who reinjured his pectoral in Week 5, was a non-participant leading up to the game in Atlanta, so he has since taken a step forward.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who both missed the Week 6 road game heading into the bye after being deemed as questionable, were also limited on the initial Week 8 injury report.
First-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston was also limited at practice as the Bills officially opened his 21-day activation window.
The Bills are prearing for an October 26 road game against the Carolina Panthers.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)
WEDNESDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Limited
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
