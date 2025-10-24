Bills Central

No notable improvements on Buffalo Bills' second Week 8 injury report

Buffalo Bills' starting tight end Dalton Kincaid and linebacker Matt Milano were not upgraded in practice on Thursday as the October 26 road game nears

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts to making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
No news isn't necessarily good news when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' injury report.

The Bills made no changes to status listings on Thursday, meaning tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and linebacker Matt Milano remained limited in practice.

It would have been encouraging to see any of the three players, who missed the October 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons heading into the bye week, increase their participation as an October 26 road test draws closer. In one positive development, it's been reported that Kincaid has not been wearing a red non-contact jersey during the media viewing portion of practice this week.

Kincaid (oblique) and Samuel (ribs) were both questionable to play last time out in Week 6. Milano, who reinjured his pectoral in Week 5, did not practice leading up to the Monday Night Football loss in Atlanta.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott labeled Kincaid, Samuel and Milano as "day to day" when addressing reporters on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Buffalo could use the services of all three players in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, especially Kincaid, who was the team's leading receiver through five games.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who injured his ankle in the loss to the Falcons, was also a limited participant for the second day in a row.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Three repeat non-participants

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were deemed "week to week," were unavailable again. Jones "popped a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups while Palmer injured his leg on a second-quarter reception.

Safety Taylor Rapp, who was added to the injury report due to a knee issue this week, did not participate for the second consecutive day. The injury is apparently related to the trouble Rapp experienced during training camp.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rookie ramping up

First-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston practiced again in a limited capacity. While he remains on Injured Reserve, the Bills opened his 21-day activation window coming out of the bye week.

Considering McDermott's history, it's likely that Hairston will need to register a full week of practice before making his NFL debut. Odds are the rookie's first game comes in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Official Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)

