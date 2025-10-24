No notable improvements on Buffalo Bills' second Week 8 injury report
No news isn't necessarily good news when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' injury report.
The Bills made no changes to status listings on Thursday, meaning tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and linebacker Matt Milano remained limited in practice.
It would have been encouraging to see any of the three players, who missed the October 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons heading into the bye week, increase their participation as an October 26 road test draws closer. In one positive development, it's been reported that Kincaid has not been wearing a red non-contact jersey during the media viewing portion of practice this week.
Kincaid (oblique) and Samuel (ribs) were both questionable to play last time out in Week 6. Milano, who reinjured his pectoral in Week 5, did not practice leading up to the Monday Night Football loss in Atlanta.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott labeled Kincaid, Samuel and Milano as "day to day" when addressing reporters on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Buffalo could use the services of all three players in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, especially Kincaid, who was the team's leading receiver through five games.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who injured his ankle in the loss to the Falcons, was also a limited participant for the second day in a row.
Three repeat non-participants
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were deemed "week to week," were unavailable again. Jones "popped a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups while Palmer injured his leg on a second-quarter reception.
Safety Taylor Rapp, who was added to the injury report due to a knee issue this week, did not participate for the second consecutive day. The injury is apparently related to the trouble Rapp experienced during training camp.
Rookie ramping up
First-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston practiced again in a limited capacity. While he remains on Injured Reserve, the Bills opened his 21-day activation window coming out of the bye week.
Considering McDermott's history, it's likely that Hairston will need to register a full week of practice before making his NFL debut. Odds are the rookie's first game comes in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.
Official Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)
THURSDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Limited
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
WEDNESDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP
S Taylor Rapp (knee) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs) — Limited
CB Maxwell Hairston (knee) — Limited (IR)
