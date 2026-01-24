Two Buffalo Bills given pity prize after crushing playoff defeat

The Buffalo Bills may be out of the running for the Lombardi Trophy and in the midst of a hectic head coaching search, but that doesn't mean they can't still receive recognition for their performance during the 2025 NFL season.

Madden NFL 26's player rating system offers one such reward, and two Bills players received upgrades on Thursday, albeit slight ones, heading into Conference Championship Sunday.

There hasn't been much for Bills fans to celebrate lately, especially with an increasingly volatile ownership situation. Still, these two upgrades may give Bills Mafia members and gamers alike a small reason to smile.

Taron Johnson: +1 OVR (84)

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) covers Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Johnson finished third on the Bills with six tackles and also recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback pressure in the loss to Denver. As has become all too familiar, the defense collapsed late in the game and Johnson was involved, committing a critical pass-interference penalty.

The nine-year veteran completed the first season of his three-year, $31 million extension with 57 tackles and four passes defensed. He missed three games due to quad and groin injuries and sat out the regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Matt Prater: +1 OVR (79)

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was a chaotic final month for Prater, who battled a right quad injury that forced him to miss a couple of games. However, during the divisional round, he looked more like the kicker from his prime Broncos days.

Prater went a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals, with the latter, a 50-yarder, sending the game to overtime. His contract is now up, though, meaning the Bills may have to pay him handsomely to reward a season in which he finished 23-for-25 on field-goal attempts.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

