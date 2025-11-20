4 player prop bets to make on Josh Allen-led Bills for Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are back in primetime when they visit the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football.
Bills' quarterback Josh Allen continues to play the position at an unprecedented pace, which includes a perfect 8-0 record in Thursday games. The reigning NFL MVP posted a six-touchdown performance last time out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Although he faces the league's top-ranked defense on the road, Allen should be able to find some success in a place that has not been kind to him. He's 0-3 in Houston, but seems determined to drastically improve on his dud there last season.
Here are four player prop bets that count on another MVP performance that Allen has made Bills' fans accustomed to. All odds are posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Josh Allen
230+ pass yards (+108)
Allen has gone over the 270-yard passing mark each of his last three games, including back-to-back 300-yard efforts. Even though the Texans are allowing only 258.1 total yards per game, they haven't faced an offense more productive than Buffalo's been.
Even without injured tight end Dalton Kincaid and benched wide receiver Keon Coleman last week, the Bills' passing offense looked as good as it ever has since Joe Brady took the reins as offensive coordinator. Allen averaged 10.6 yards per attempt, completing passes to nine different players in the 44-32 victory.
Joshua Palmer
40+ receiving yards (+151)
Palmer returned to live action against the Buccaneers after missing three straight games due to a leg injury suffered in October 13. He caught only two of five targets for 17 yards in Week 11, but has seemed poised for a breakout since before the injury.
Seemingly winning on routes, and creating adequate separation from defenders, Palmer shows promise for the stretch run. He's shown the ability to stretch the field, having made 1+ reception of at least 13 yards in six of his seven appearances as a Bill.
Josh Allen
2+ TD passes (+106)
Allen has thrown at least two touchdown passes in seven of 10 games this season. His 18 passing TDs are two off Drake Maye's AFC leading mark, and Allen has played one less game than the New England Patriots' starter.
With a tendency to spread the ball around, Allen has connected on touchdowns with 10 different receivers over the first 10 games. Law of averages suggests he'll have at least two good chances to throw it into the end zone on Thursday night.
James Cook
15+ receiving yards (-118)
The Bills finally unlocked Cook as a pass-catcher and the success should inspire them to keep it rolling. In Week 11, Cook made three receptions for 66 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown on a wheel route out of the backfield.
After only one catch over four prior games, Cook, who is arguably the team's most-explosive weapon, caught all five targets for 24 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. He's a clear mismatch for opposing linebackers and even some defensive backs.
